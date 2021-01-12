Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
JFR opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
