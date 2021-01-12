Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
