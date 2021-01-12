Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

