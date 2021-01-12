Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Featured Article: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.