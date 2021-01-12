NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 609,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

