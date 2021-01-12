NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.06. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

