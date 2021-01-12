O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,520 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

