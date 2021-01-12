Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £4,949.18 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,949.18 ($6,466.14).

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT.L) stock traded down GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128.04 ($1.67). 74,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,479. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £112.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.15.

