OKB (OKB) Price Tops $6.31 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $378.35 million and approximately $275.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00017716 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

