ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ON Semiconductor is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum witnessed in image sensors amid consistent growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (“ADAS”) domain. Strong traction for silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power products driven by growth in electric vehicles (EVs) augurs well. Also, healthy growth in the 5G infrastructure business favors growth prospects. Besides, the recovery seen automotive sector bodes well for the long haul. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in demand from industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak remains a concern, at least in the near term. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet and susceptibility to forex headwinds due to sizeable international market exposure are persistent overhangs.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.46.

ON stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 229,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,802. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.02, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after buying an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

