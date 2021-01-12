Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.62.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $182.76 on Monday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $184.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

