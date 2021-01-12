Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OPCH opened at $17.43 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

