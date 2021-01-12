OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 688,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.30.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
