OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 688,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.85. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.