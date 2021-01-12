Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $265,168.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $589,803.87 and approximately $265,168.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

