Orion Protocol Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006297 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $36.58 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00257867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00061797 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.49 or 0.83804495 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.