Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 1.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.98. 16,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 13,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORKLY. DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

