Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

