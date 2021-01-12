Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches Market Cap of $81,371.55

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $81,371.55 and $2,116.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

