PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,653. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

