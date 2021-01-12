PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.
PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,653. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
