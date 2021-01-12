Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 0.9%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.01. 1,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 207.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.