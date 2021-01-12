Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Shares Down 0.2%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.40% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

