Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,716 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,958. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

