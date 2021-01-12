Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,071 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 1,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,879. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46.

