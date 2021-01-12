Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,991 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. 14,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,091. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

