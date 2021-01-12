Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.29. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

