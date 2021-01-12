Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PALAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,156,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

