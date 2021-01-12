Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,762,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PALAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,156,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
About Paladin Energy
Featured Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.