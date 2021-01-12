Paytomat Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Paytomat has a market cap of $53,640.05 and $1,134.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00109466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00256017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061528 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,867.11 or 0.88190881 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

