Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,620. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.