Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $341.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

