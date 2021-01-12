Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 186,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

