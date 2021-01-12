Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.86. 245,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,720. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

