Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. 315,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,267. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

