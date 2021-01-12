Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $375,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 170,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

