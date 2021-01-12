Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

