Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. 86,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $31,438,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.