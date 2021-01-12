Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,878,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,417,832. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.