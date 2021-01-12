Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. 7,857,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

