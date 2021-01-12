PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Trading Up 37.9%

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) shares were up 37.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 530,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 168,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$39.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

