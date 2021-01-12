Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.67

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 858464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Several research firms recently commented on PEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.64.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

