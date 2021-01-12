Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

PM stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,261,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

