Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of C opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

