Piper Sandler Comments on Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.03 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

