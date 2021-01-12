Piper Sandler Comments on Quidel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quidel in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.31 EPS.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.83. Quidel has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

