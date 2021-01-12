Pivotal Research Raises Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $43.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lifted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $540.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.