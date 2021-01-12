Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 7,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $11,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2,691.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 387,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

