pNetwork Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00042364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.69 or 0.04230444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00346066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,399,366 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

