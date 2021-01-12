Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

PDS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 5,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a P/E ratio of -157.52 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

