Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a P/E ratio of -150.59 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.