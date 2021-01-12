Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

