Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
