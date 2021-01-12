Privatix Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,445.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $79,060.49 and $25,445.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

