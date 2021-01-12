Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.06.

PROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

PROF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.99. 43,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,190. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $490.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 345.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

